Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OBIT-SIEGEL
Kennesaw State's second president, Betty Siegel, dies at 89
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University is mourning the death of its second president, Dr. Betty L. Siegel. Siegel, who died Tuesday, was 89. A cause of death was not released. The school's current president, Pamela Whitten, says Siegel will be long remembered. She says without Siegel's leadership and vision, Kennesaw State would “not be what it is today.” Funeral arrangements are pending.
TEACHER PAY RAISE-GEORGIA
At 1 school, Georgia governor wins teacher pay raise support
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's governor is calling on educators and others to help him push lawmakers for a further $2,000 pay raise. Republican Brian Kemp wants to spend $376 million to give $2,000 raises to K-12 and preschool teachers. That's the back end of a $5,000 raise Kemp promised when running for governor. The first-term governor found support as he touted the plan Thursday at McEarchern High School in Powder Springs. But some lawmakers are hesitant as state revenue lags. Kemp's budget for next year would increase overall state spending. But the raises come with more than $300 million in cuts to other areas.
TROOPERS FIRED-GEORGIA
Georgia's public safety chief resigns after cheating scandal
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s public safety chief is stepping down just weeks after an entire graduating class of state troopers was fired or resigned after being accused of cheating on an online exam. Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark McDonough announced his resignation Thursday after Gov. Brian Kemp told the commissioner he wanted new leadership. McDonough said in late January that 30 troopers were fired after being accused of cheating on an online exam for the speed detection operator component of the school's curriculum.
AP-US-AIRPORT-RESTAURANT-CEILING-COLLAPSE
Part of the ceiling collapses at Atlanta airport restaurant
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta airport officials say part of the ceiling at a restaurant inside a terminal collapsed, leaving a large chunk of it tilted at an angle and draped over countertops in the dining area. The airport's general manager says it appears that the ceiling was improperly attached, and there are now plans to review construction methods and design plans at other businesses inside the airport. The collapse happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in Concourse A. The airport said one customer requested emergency assistance, and was taken to a hospital by Atlanta Fire Rescue. Another person was treated at the scene.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-STORMS-FLOODING
Torrential rains leave swollen rivers, downed trees in South
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Days of torrential rain across the Southeast have left residents to deal with rising rivers, falling trees, weakened dams and mudslides. An Alabama town canceled school Thursday and asked residents to conserve water after a pumping station flooded. Seven trucks and a van struck trees that fell across Interstate 20 in Mississippi. Officials there also are dealing with a mudslide at a casino, a weakened dam at a rain-swollen lake and potential flooding in the capital of Jackson and its suburbs.
AP-US-JAMES-BROWN-DEATH
DA deciding whether to investigate James Brown's death
ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor in Atlanta is deciding whether to open a formal investigation into singer James Brown's death. Brown, known as the godfather of soul, was 73 when he died of heart failure on Christmas day in 2006. A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said a woman named Jacque Hollander requested a meeting, claiming Brown's death was caused by another person. Howard met with her Wednesday. His spokesman says Howard will review a bin of materials Hollander brought before deciding whether to open an investigation.
SHOTS FIRED-OFFICER WOUNDED
Officer, suspect shot in exchange of gunfire at Georgia home
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A police officer in Georgia is recovering after being wounded in a shootout with a suspect. News outlets report the incident began with a report of a man firing a gun outside a home Wednesday night in Cobb County. Police approached the home and a man answered the door with a gun in his hand. The officer was shot in the arm in an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was shot in the torso. Both were taken to hospitals. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. This is its 16th officer involved shooting case this year.
SMOKE ALARMS-GEORGIA
Red Cross: Smoke alarm program reaches life-saving milestone
ROCK SPRING, Ga. (AP) — The American Red Cross of Georgia is celebrating the most lives saved in a single month from its ongoing effort to install free smoke alarms. The agency plans a Thursday ceremony in Rock Spring, Georgia, to recognize families saved by the alarms and also Walker County Fire Rescue. The Red Cross says that in two separate December blazes, free smoke alarms installed saved eight people in Walker County: a family of six on Dec. 11; and two more lives in late December. In the past two years, Walker County Fire Rescue has installed about 1,000 free smoke alarms provided by the Red Cross and other groups.