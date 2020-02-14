Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 37-year-old Florida man is expected in court for his first appearance before a judge since DNA linked him to the deaths of three women more than a decade ago. Robert Hayes was booked into the Volusia County Jail on Wednesday, where he's being held without bond. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Hayes already was facing a separate murder charge after his arrest last September in Palm Beach County, where he had been jailed. The killings in the mid-2000s caused such a panic in the Daytona Beach area that several prostitutes joined together to help investigators, memorizing vehicle descriptions and license plates. Police said the three victims were prostitutes.