GBI investigating Colquitt Co. inmate death

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of a female inmate.
Catrina Noel Disciplina, 43, was found unresponsive by other inmates. Staff attempted to resuscitate her but were not successful.
An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab at 7 a.m. Monday. The GBI said there were no obvious signs of injury noted during the initial examination of the scene and body.
Disciplina was booked into the Colquitt County Jail on Wednesday for driving under the influence and other charges.
Anyone with information is asked and encouraged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.
