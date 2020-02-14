Flower Shop talks Valentine’s Day preparations.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Davis Flower Shop in Cordele is celebrating its 45th Valentine’s Day Friday.
As of Thursday, the flower shop had done more than a hundred orders.
Owner Charles Bateman says they’ll keep adding more all the way up to closing time.
The flower shop is connected to Flint River Pottery.
Flint River Pottery Designer Joyce Sinyard says Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for the shop.
Sinyard says the most popular orders are the red roses, but she has seen people place orders this year on plants because they can keep them all year round.
Every year the designers work countless hours leading up to the day to make sure you get exactly what you asked for.
“We got many flowers yesterday, lots and lots. They have been processed, ready to go. The designers have been working getting the arrangements ready putting in the greenery. We have been tying bows. We have been taking orders. We have been real busy getting ready for this important day," said Sinyard.
Sinyard encourages everyone to order their flowers ahead of time, because of the demand.
She says it can be stressful getting in those last-minute orders, but they try their best to make every order happen.
