Do you know what all the Thomas Co. Health Department offers?

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Health Department said it wants to help prevent crime as well as improve people’s health and well being.
Villa North Apartments is offering workshops all week for their residents to give them important information on things like crime prevention money management, and of course, health.
Knowing what your local health department offers is very important.
That’s why Villa North invited health officials out this week for the community to learn more about it.
Avis Harbert, a child health supervisor with the Thomas County Health Department, said they want the public to know about what they’re offering this season.
“We are focusing now on flu vaccine, pneumococcal, shingles and also travel vaccines because we also have a lot of individuals that are traveling as well as the 4-year-olds who are preparing for pre-school. And we’re also getting ready for the 11th graders. There’s a new rule where they have to have the Meningitis B Vaccine,” explained Harbert.
Harbert also said “prep” and the rise of STDs are some of what they are focused on informing young adults about. She said lab work and pregnancy Medicaid are other big things they offer.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.