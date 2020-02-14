Americus city manager suspended

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus City Manager was suspended with pay pending an investigation, according to city officials.
Charles Coney was suspended until Feb. 21, following the completion of a personnel investigation.
Mayor Barry Blount said the city council voted to suspend Coney after a closed session at a Thursday meeting.
The censure was for Coney being an elected official in Fitzgerald at the same time he was a city manager in Hampton, which is outside of Atlanta.
ICMA said that filling both leadership roles at the same time is a conflict of interest. The censure was also for Coney failing to fix the situation in a timely manner.
Previously, Coney was the assistant county manager in Macon-Bib County and Hampton city manager.
Coney was fired from his city manager post by the Hampton City Council in November 2018, according to the Henry Herald.
Coney was hired as city manager in February 2019.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.