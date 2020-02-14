Albany organization donates shoes to DCSS

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Heart Organization was at Northside Elementary where they gave 100 pairs of new tennis shoes to students.
The organization partners with the Dougherty County School System every year for this annual event.
On Thursday, they gave another 100 pairs of shoes to students at Morning Side Elementary, making it a total of 200 pairs of shoes for Dougherty County students.
Anne Johnson, Heart Organization CEO, said seeing the smiles on the students’ faces are her favorite part each year.
“Children are our future and they need to make sure that they have good quality shoes and putting their best foot forward. It means a lot to us to see the smiles on these children’s faces and to know that we are making a difference in our community,” Johnson said.
Johnson said since the organization started back in 2009, it has given 5,700 new pairs of shoes to students.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.