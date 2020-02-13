Watsco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37.3 million.
The Miami-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.
The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $246 million, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.77 billion.
Watsco shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.
