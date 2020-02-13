South Ga. parents voice concerns over Thomas County Central softball coach

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Concerned South Georgia parents are speaking out against their daughter’s high school softball coach, who they say is abusive.
Parents went before the Thomas County Board of Education Tuesday night and voiced their concerns about Thomas County Central’s (TCC) Head Softball Coach Robyn Trammell.
The parents told the board they believe Tramell is a bully and constantly creates a toxic environment.
In a statement, Superintendent Doctor Lisa Williams said, “the concerns have been heard and are being addressed.”
Robby Hardy, the father of a former player, said his daughter has experienced excessive verbal abuse from coach Trammell and has since quit the team.
Hardy said he is now taking this to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
“This is not about our daughter anymore. This is about the girls coming up, the 8-year-olds we see practice at Remington Park. It’s about them. It’s about current players who don’t have a voice, who are afraid of retaliation that can’t say anything," said Hardy.
TCC’s Student Code of Conduct handbook states employees who have reason to believe child abuse has occurred should notify the principal or the school system’s designee within 24 hours from the time they’re notified.
Trammell was named the Georgia Dugout Club 2014 Coach of the Year.
WALB News 10 did attempt to contact Coach Trammell about these complaints, but we have been unsuccessful to this point.
We also filed an open records request for Coach Trammell’s personnel file.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.