Sonoco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $44.9 million.
The Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 75 cents per share.
The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $291.8 million, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.37 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Sonoco expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 89 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share.
Sonoco shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 6% in the last 12 months.
