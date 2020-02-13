School bus, vehicle accident reported off Gillionville Road

It happened about 2:30 Thursday. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | February 13, 2020 at 3:02 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 3:06 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An accident involving a school bus and a car happened early Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened right off Gillionville Road, on Whisperwood and Fernridge.

Officials said the children on the bus are okay.

The vehicle involved appears to be an Albany government car.

The Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County School System and Water, Gas and Light are on the scene.

