School bus, vehicle accident reported off Gillionville Road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An accident involving a school bus and a car happened early Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened right off Gillionville Road, on Whisperwood and Fernridge.
Officials said the children on the bus are okay.
The vehicle involved appears to be an Albany government car.
The Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County School System and Water, Gas and Light are on the scene.
WALB has a reporter on the scene and we will update as more information becomes available.
