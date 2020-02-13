Ryder: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Ryder System Inc. (R) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $53.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.02. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 1 cent per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.
The truck leasing company posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.4 million, or 47 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $8.93 billion.
Ryder expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.50 per share.
Ryder shares have dropped almost 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 5%. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.
