Rain/t’storms likely Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another spring-like day with record warmth. Albany’s high of 81° breaks the long standing record of 80° set in 1932. The unseasonably warm/moist air continues one more day before a taste of winter returns. So far only a few passing showers across SWGA however as a cold front pushes east rain and thunderstorms arrive early Thursday into the evening. There’s a Marginal Risk for an isolated strong storm or two. Damaging wind gusts is the major threat. Expect rainfall amounts under an inch.
Gradual clearing and colder Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Rainfree until late Saturday as another disturbance heads our way. After midnight into early week scattered showers and milder as highs top mid 60s to upper 70s.
