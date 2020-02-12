Rain/t’storms likely Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another spring-like day with record warmth. Albany’s high of 81° breaks the long standing record of 80° set in 1932. The unseasonably warm/moist air continues one more day before a taste of winter returns. So far only a few passing showers across SWGA however as a cold front pushes east rain and thunderstorms arrive early Thursday into the evening. There’s a Marginal Risk for an isolated strong storm or two. Damaging wind gusts is the major threat. Expect rainfall amounts under an inch.