Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Douglas police officer

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in a Monday crash which a Douglas police officer was also involved, according to the Coffee County coroner.
The crash happened at the EnMarket on Willacoochee Highway.
The victim was a 30-year-old man and on a motorcycle.
The coroner said the victim’s name will not be released because the crash is still under investigation.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating because an officer was involved.
WALB has reached out for more information and we will provide updates as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.