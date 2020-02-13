Mother of suspect in Thomasville Marine’s death: ‘I’ve seen them grow up to this point’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are behind bars in Thomas County in connection to a murder.
Chance Kelly was home for a funeral when he was shot and killed last month.
Marquis Gatlin and Ryan Law are both charged in connection with Kelly’s murder. Both have been in the Thomas County Jail since January.
Gatlin is charged with murder and criminal attempt armed robbery.
Ryan is charged with theft by receiving a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“I fed these kids, I mean, I fed that child, him and his brother," said Kendra Law, Ryan’s mother.
Kendra said Kelly used to come over to her house all of the time.
“They used to go to the same church that we went to. When they were little boys, I mean I’ve seen them grow up to this point,” said Kendra.
Kendra said she was in disbelief when she found out someone she was so close to was no longer here.
“That really, really throws me, it really does because I mean, I used to keep them,” said Kendra.
We spoke to Lt. Toby Knifer with Thomasville Police about this ongoing investigation.
“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to come in and assist. Both of our agencies have been following up on leads to determine what happened during the shooting. Before the shooting and, of course, after the shooting,” said Lt. Toby Knifer with the Thomasville Police Department.
Knifer said specific details will not be disclosed in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.
He also said the GBI and police department are continuing to follow up on leads in this investigation.
