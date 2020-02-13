Man on probation for Albany shooting arrested in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, around 3:30 in the afternoon, Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) stopped a vehicle on Shotwell Street.
As the vehicle was pulling over, two passengers in the car jumped out and ran off. The driver and another passenger remained inside the vehicle.
As the scene was secured, BPS officers tracked one of the fleeing subjects to a home on Broughton Street, where he was found hiding in a bedroom closet.
That man, later identified as Shoteick Quamaine Rogers, 18, is on probation for armed robbery and aggravated assault in Albany. Rogers was one of three who was indicted for shooting an Albany man in the head while robbing him in December 2016.
Rogers was taken to Public Safety Headquarters where he was arrested and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers.
