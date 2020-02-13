Man indicted in woman’s public death at Albany bus station

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was indicted Wednesday in the death of a woman who was killed in front of several witnesses outside of the Albany bus station in November.
According to Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, Xavier Alexander Keeley, has been indicted for felony murder in the death of Teresa Lynn Cole, 61.
Surveillance cameras outside of a convenience store across the street from the Albany bus terminal not only captured Cole’s death, but also witnesses who stood by and watched as she was killed.
After an autopsy, officials said Cole died from asphyxiation and blunt force trauma to the head.
Once police identified Keeley as the suspect, they discovered he was already in the Dougherty County Jail on disorderly conduct and open container charges. He was then charged with felony murder in this case.
Keeley was denied bond at his first appearance after he was charged.
In January, prosecutors who said Cole was dragged and strangled, said that the death penalty was being considered for this case.
WALB News 10 is working to get a copy of the indictment and we will provide updates as more information comes in.
