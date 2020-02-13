Lunch and learn: Luncheon held at Tift Regional to raise awareness on heart attack prevention

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Regional Medical Center hosted a stroke and heart attack prevention event on Wednesday.
“I am a potential stroke victim. Dr. (Paul) Murray has told me that and I wanted to know all I could about strokes," Darvin Eason, a heart patient, said.
Eason has been attending the “Champions Lunch and Learn” event for the past seventeen years. He said it is important for him to stay healthy and alive.
“I am a heart patient. I had a heart attack in 2003 and Tift Regional has meant a lot to me and so I have been involved in heart rehab," said Eason.
Many people filled the Tift Regional Community Events Center to learn about the health risks of a heart attack.
Eason said he is thankful for Murray and knowing how to prevent a stroke is important to him.
“The heart rehab center is by far the best rehab center, and I have been in a couple of them," said Eason.
Murray, a cardiologist, said it is important for the community to attend this event to stay informed. He said they do everything they can to save lives at Tift Regional.
“Also know the risk factors, know what things get you in trouble and what things you need to look for,” said Murray. “The same thing that happens for stroke happens for heart disease.”
