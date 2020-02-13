Law firm advises people to check insurance policies before it’s too late after church settlement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church won an almost $2 million lawsuit against an insurance company.
The representing law firm is offering advice for anyone going through something similar after Hurricane Michael.
Central Baptist Church suffered roof damage from a hail storm in 2014.
The church, took the insurance company to court, believing they were not awarded enough money to fix the storm damages.
A representing attorney from Hudson King, J.L. King, said it took years for the church to win $1.75 million to repair damages from 2014.
Attorneys from McWherter, Scott & Bobbitt and Hudson King filed suit on behalf of Central Baptist Church.
King said if you believe you’re in a similar situation after Michael, you’ll need to act quickly.
“Anybody who has a claim needs to look at their policy and make sure they’re doing what they need to do in a timely manner. It could be longer than two, generally, we see two years as the time, but sometimes it could be more or less,” said King.
King said insurance policies will outline how long you have to make a claim.
He said most have a two-year policy, which means you’d have until October of this year to make a claim against an insurance company.
