Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CANNONBALL-WOODEN BUOY
Police: Reported Civil War cannonball was actually a buoy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The digging of a swimming pool has revealed a potentially dangerous discovery. News outlets report workers thought they found a Civil War cannonball in Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Police say it was actually a wooden buoy. The workers weren't completely misguided by the solid object. A worker in Missouri and a man digging in his backyard both discovered cannonballs over the past few years. Police say there were no major impacts by the discovery in Charleston. There weren't even road closures over the reportedly historic weapon. No word on what was done with the buoy.
BENEDICT COLLEGE-COACH
Benedict College names new head football coach
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Benedict College has officially introduced to the school's community its new head football coach. 0n Tuesday, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Benedict's president, and Athletic Director Willie Washington named Chennis Berry to the post. This will be Berry's first head coaching position. For the past seven years, he's served as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Berry replaces Mike White, who was dismissed in November after serving five seasons.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-SOUTH CAROLINA
Buttigieg lands black South Carolina lawmaker's endorsement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is picking up his first endorsement among South Carolina’s black lawmakers as attention in the early voting contest turns toward more diverse states. Buttigieg‘s campaign announced Wednesday that the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor would be receiving backing from state Rep. JA Moore, a Democrat from Charleston. Moore is a first-term lawmaker who initially backed California Sen. Kamala Harris last year, frequently appearing on cable networks to advocate for her candidacy. Moore calls Buttigieg the best remaining candidate suited to defeat President Donald Trump in the November general election. Moore cites Buttigieg's strong performances in last week's Iowa caucuses and Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.
ELECTION 2020-STEYER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Steyer hires longest-serving SC House lawmaker as adviser
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has hired one of South Carolina's most influential black lawmakers as an adviser to his campaign. The billionaire businessman is trying to make inroads in a state where black voters will play a dominant role in the Feb. 29 primary. Steyer’s campaign says state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter has signed on as a senior national adviser. Cobb-Hunter is the longest serving member of the South Carolina House and is the current president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. Cobb-Hunter says Steyer is building “the most racially diverse coalition of voters who look like America as it is today.”
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
Democrats seek path through diverse states after Iowa and NH
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates are plotting their paths forward into a primary expanding to include voters of color, while the party's establishment braces for a long and uncertain nomination fight. Sen. Bernie Sanders' win in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday set off a new round of strategizing among party stalwarts searching for a way to knock the Vermont independent off course. Former Vice President Joe Biden made a personal appeal to donors nervous about his dismal showing in the first two contests, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar hustled to take advantage of a burst of momentum and money.
ELECTION 2020-SANDERS-JITTERY DEMOCRATS
Some Democrats fear fallout from Sanders atop the ticket
DENVER (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders' robust start in the race for the presidential nomination is triggering alarm among congressional Democrats. Many are warning that a ticket headed by the self-declared socialist could be devastating to the party's chances of winning the Senate and holding the House in November. Apprehensive Democrats around the Capitol are sharing their worries that Sanders' socialist label and unyielding embrace of proposals like "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal will repel voters in affluent, moderate districts. Sanders narrowly won the New Hampshire primary Tuesday on the heels of a strong showing in Iowa.