Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MCGUIRE ARREST
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is facing an indecent exposure charge in Florida. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in Dunedin Friday afternoon following reports that a man sitting inside an SUV was exposing himself. Deputies say they spoke with McGuire, who was cooperative and did not deny the allegations. McGuire was charged with a misdemeanor count of exposure of sexual organs and given a notice to appear in court on March 16. The team's spring training facility is located in Dunedin, just a few miles from where deputies found McGuire.
CEMETERIES-FLORIDA
Florida lawmakers OK funding to commemorate black cemeteries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate has agreed to set aside $100,000 to erect memorials at two nearly forgotten cemeteries where hundreds of African Americans are buried in the Tampa area. The move Wednesday comes amid outrage over years of neglect and indifference over the cemeteries. In some cases, developers paved over graves. The money would be used to erect memorials at Zion Cemetery and Ridgewood Cemetery. Scores of black cemeteries in Florida are unmarked and some want to set up a statewide task force to help identify and memorialize now-forgotten burial grounds for enslaved people and their descendants.
BOY STABS SISTER
Boy, 9, charged with attempted murder of 5-year-old sister
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy has been charged with trying to kill his 5-year-old sister by stabbing her with a kitchen knife in their Florida apartment. The boy was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Tuesday and appeared before a judge on Wednesday in the central city of Ocala. Authorities say the boy stabbed the girl Jan. 28 while their mother went to check the mail. The boy told police the thought of killing her entered his mind two days earlier. The girl was released from the hospital last Friday. The public defender's office representing the boy didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
SCHOOL THREAT-ARREST
Sheriff: Teen brought 2 guns, 4 knives to middle school
PALATKA, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old Florida student faces multiple charges after authorities say he brought two guns and four knives on his middle school campus. He was arrested Tuesday after a tip led officials at Jenkins Middle School and Putnam County Sheriff's officials to the boy. Sheriff Gator DeLoach says the weapons were hidden in the teen's backpack. The sheriff says this was the second incident this year in which a student brought weapons to a middle school campus.
BC-US-MAR-A-LAGO-INTRUDER
Jury finds Mar-a-Lago intruder not guilty of trespassing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury has found a 56-year-old Chinese woman not guilty of trespassing at President Donald Trump's part-time residence in Palm Beach. Jurors on Wednesday did find Jing Lu guilty of resisting a police officer without violence during her arrest. The incident marked the second time in 2019 that a Chinese national had been charged with illicitly entering Trump's Florida resort. Prosecutors said Lu purposely intruded in a “calculated" and “planned" manner. Lu testified that she paid a Chinese guide to drop her off at various locations in South Florida and that her language barrier prevented her from understanding security officer's orders to leave the property.
AP-US-TRUMP-FLORIDA-THREAT
Charges dropped against guard accused of threatening Trump
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a Florida security guard accused of threatening President Donald Trump after prosecutors said his online video was “a rant by an idiot.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that federal and state prosecutors dropped charges against 26-year-old Chauncy Lump and he was released from jail recently. Prosecutors issued a memo saying Lump's threat against Trump wasn't real. Lump allegedly did a live Facebook video last month shortly after the U.S. military killed an Iranian general where he stated “he killed my leader and I have to kill” Trump while periodically displaying a semi-automatic rifle.
TRUMP-DAYTONA 500
Trump expected to attend Daytona 500 race Sunday in Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — Daytona International Speedway is going to be a little more crowded than usual Sunday for the annual Daytona 500. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction for Sunday indicating that President Donald Trump is expected to attend the NASCAR race. The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, also tweeted to fans that drones are prohibited within 30 miles of the race. Such a restriction is put in place for presidential visits. Trump is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The White House didn't confirm his attendance at the race.
SEEKING DIRECTIONS-ARREST
Man looking for auto parts store gets directions to jail
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — A 63-year-old Florida man seeking directions to an auto parts store instead found himself in jail. Deputies say Juan Zamora flashed his headlights at a Marion County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Saturday night. The deputy stopped and Zamora asked how to get to the auto parts store. The deputy smelled alcohol and noticed that Zamora seemed to be impaired. He failed a field sobriety test and initially refused a breath test, saying “You didn't pull me over, I pulled you over." He tested over the legal limit to drive and was arrested on DUI charges.
DAYCARE WORKER SENTENCED
Ex-daycare worker sent to jail for slapping, shaking kids
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge sentenced a former daycare worker to four months in jail for slapping and shaking children in her care. Sixty-six-year-old Katherine Weitz was also ordered to serve 10 years of probation after pleading no contest on Tuesday to four counts of child abuse. Officials say she was arrested May 23 after an office worker at the Dream City Academy heard a child crying, checked the video and saw Weitz hitting and shaking children. No children were injured. Weitz was fired. She told investigators she lost her temper.
POLICE SHOOT DOG-TRAFFIC STOP
Man who allegedly released dog on officers dies in custody
Authorities say a Florida man who allegedly released his dog on police officers during a traffic stop in New Jersey has died after he apparently suffered a seizure while in custody. Authorities say 54-year-old John Baker, of Spring Lake, was in an intake unit at the Passaic County Jail when he became ill Tuesday night. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The cause of death remains under investigation. Baker had faced numerous charges after a series of events that began Monday when Wanaque police tried to stop a tractor-trailer he was driving.