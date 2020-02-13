Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

NAVAJO NATION-COAL LOSSES
Navajo files to intervene in Arizona utility rate case
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has filed to intervene in a rate case for one of Arizona's largest utility companies. The tribe is seeking ways to make up for the loss of coal revenue as power plants and mines shut down in the region, and to develop renewable energy projects. Arizona Public Service Co. operates the Four Corners Power Plant on the New Mexico portion of the Navajo reservation. Tribal President Jonathan Nez has said that coal-dependent communities should be provided resources for their historic contributions and to help transition to other sources of energy. Arizona utility regulators have told APS that it should be prepared to propose a transition fund for affected communities.
SCOTTSDALE DEATH INVESTIGATION
Scottsdale police investigation drug-related death of woman
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a woman who lost consciousness after being given heroin and then had multiple pans of hot water poured on her in a revival attempt has died from burn injuries. They say 37-year-old Cassandra Love died on Sunday. Police say an investigation into the death is continuing and it’s unclear if a man arrested in the incident will now face additional charges. Officers responded to a reported overdose in Scottsdale on Feb. 3. Authorities say 63-year-old Gary Rundle gave Love heroin and poured hot water on her after she lost consciousness. Police say she was transported to a hospital in serious condition with severe burns over most of her body.
POLICE DOG INJURED
Police dog injured in standoff with armed man in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A police dog is expected to recover after getting hit with a pellet gun by a suspect who was barricaded in a Buckeye home. Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies booked 61-year-old Harold Whistler into jail Tuesday on five counts of aggravated assault and one count of harming a working service animal. Authorities were called after several people reported someone with a rifle and pistol was pointing the weapons in traffic. Upon deputies' arrival, Whistler went inside his home. A SWAT team eventually entered with Karl, a police canine. Investigators say Whistler fired three rounds from a pellet gun at the dog, hitting him in the ear and mouth.
CHURCH ABUSE LAWSUIT-PHOENIX
Arizona church sued over decades-old abuse allegations
PHOENIX (AP) — New lawsuits allege two children were sexually abused by Catholic priests about 40 years ago and that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix covered up the abuse. Both lawsuits were brought Monday under a 2019 state law that extends the rights of people who say they were abused as children to sue until their 30th birthday —- a decade longer than before. The Phoenix diocese declined to comment on the specific allegations in both lawsuits. However, it said it stands with all those who grieve and suffer because of the abuse caused by clergy.
TAX CUT PROPOSALS
Arizona Republicans push tax cuts as state surplus soars
Arizona Republicans are pushing a series of large and small tax cuts as state revenues soar and money from new tax collections on out-of-state internet sales comes in higher than expected. The biggest tax cut plans making their way through the House of Representatives were debated Wednesday. They include a $100 million-a-year property tax cut for commercial and residential properties and a proposal to cut income taxes and eliminate a vehicle license fee that would cost $161 million in the first year. Minority Democrats are strongly opposed to most of the measures, saying schools and other state needs make it ill-advised.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-ARIZONA
1st McSally ad for 2020 race slams Kelly over impeachment
PHOENIX (AP) — Vulnerable Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally is attacking her Democratic opponent for supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump. McSally's first television ad of the election cycle began airing on Wednesday. It ties Democrat Mark Kelly to liberal members of Congress and the leaders of the Democratic efforts to impeach Trump and remove him from office. The ad also says Kelly is too liberal for Arizona. Kelly said after the Senate trial that he would have voted to convict Trump of abuse of power and impeding the Congressional investigation. McSally said the president acted inappropriately but his actions were not impeachable.
BANNING NATURAL GAS
Arizona legislation would block natural gas bans
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona cities and counties would not be allowed to ban new natural gas hookups under legislation moving through the Arizona Legislature. The House approved the measure on Wednesday in a 35-25 vote, and a similar bill is moving through the Senate. The push comes as more than a dozen cities in California have banned natural gas hookups in new construction to help combat climate change. Arizona Republicans say they want to head off a similar effort in Arizona because homeowners should be allowed to make the decision for themselves. Democrats say the state shouldn't tie the hands of cities and counties to do what they think is best.
ARIZONA LAWMAKER-ETHICS COMPLAINT
Law firm to investigate complaints about Arizona lawmaker
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House of Representatives has hired a Phoenix law firm to investigate ethics complaints against Republican Rep. David Cook. The House said Wednesday the investigation will be led by Mark Kokanovich of the firm Ballard Spahr. Cook is accused of carrying out an extramarital affair that with an agricultural lobbyist and supporting legislation that she favored. He's denied crossing ethical boundaries. He's also accused of arranging a favor for the lobbyist's family from Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. The sheriff has denied the allegation. Kokanovich and his firm investigated ethics complaints last year against former Republican Rep. David Stringer. The firm's findings led Stringer to resign.