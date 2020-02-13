Lake Blackshear area monitoring impact after recent rains

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - Leadership at Lake Blackshear is continuing to monitor water levels after recent rains.
"We had no negative impacts from the rains last week and the small amounts that are forecast for this week should not cause a problem. We had no damage of any kind in our area. We had some local flooding on dirt roads and things of that nature, but nothing involving the river,” said Steve Rentfrow, the Crisp County Power Commission general manager.
However, they did see a different scenic view from the Lake Blackshear dam after the recent rains.
“Normally, when you’re looking at this, you see a river, you see a defined channel down through the middle and the river is several feet higher than normal and it’s spread out as a consequence, it’s probably a good six or 700 feet wider than it normally is," said Rentfrow.
However, they started taking action ahead of the heavy rains.
"We saw a prediction for higher flows and so our personnel watched those flows and when those flows actually reached our lake, we began taking actions to pass them by opening flood gates,” explained Rentfrow.
Four of the Blackshear Dams flood gates were initially opened.
On Wednesday, only three were open.
Rentfrow said checking water levels is an everyday job.
“The main thing is to make sure we’re constantly monitoring the river flows and we don’t let it sneak up on us,” said Rentfrow. ”As long as we are watching the flow and lake levels and take appropriate action by opening and closing flood gates then we can maintain the lake at a stable level.”
Rentfrow said he will keep us updated if anything changes with the water levels or if a risk arises.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.