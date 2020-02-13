Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — South Carolina took advantage of Georgia's shooting woes to race to an early big lead and beat the Bulldogs 75-59 on Wednesday night. AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 20 points. South Carolina earned its seventh straight win in its series with Georgia and improved to 15-9 overall and 7-4 in the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks have won five of their last six games. Georgia has fallen to 13th among 14 SEC teams at 12-12 overall and 2-9 in the conference. The Bulldogs have lost seven of their last eight games. High-scoring freshman Anthony Edwards led Georgia with 16 points.