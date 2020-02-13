Have you been screened for heart disease? Why hospital officials say it’s so important

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Memorial Hospital is stressing the importance of calcium screenings during Heart Health Month.
Heart disease is responsible for more than 30 percent of all deaths.
Detecting disease early is critical to minimize the risks of heart attacks. That’s why coronary screenings are so important.
Dr. Bob Miles, a cardiologist with Archbold, said a majority of heart attacks happen to people who have no real symptoms.
“Calcium scores have been shown to independently predict risks beyond these risk scores. So it gives you additional, useful information sometimes. It’s very common that you find the risk is lower, but it’s even more common that you find the risk is actually higher than the score. The calcium score actually shows you the amount of plaque that’s in your heart specifically," explained Dr. Miles.
Miles said you should start talking with your doctor about getting screened when you turn 30.
It’s best to get screened every five years, even if your score is low.
Miles also said that if you already have heart disease, there is no need to be screened for it.
