Ft. Benning drill sergeant suspended following fight with trainee

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A Fort Benning drill sergeant has been suspended after a fight with a member of a training unit.
The video of the altercation began circulating on social media this month. A group of recruits can be seen standing in what appears to be a barracks room when the fight took place. The drill sergeant was wearing a neon vest.
Fort Benning Spokesman Ben Garrett said the incident is being investigated by military police and brigade commanders.
A Fort Benning spokesperson released the following statement regarding the incident:
To view the video, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.