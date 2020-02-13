Ft. Benning drill sergeant suspended following fight with trainee

Ft. Benning drill sergeant suspended following fight with trainee (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | February 12, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 3:40 PM

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A Fort Benning drill sergeant has been suspended after a fight with a member of a training unit.

The video of the altercation began circulating on social media this month. A group of recruits can be seen standing in what appears to be a barracks room when the fight took place. The drill sergeant was wearing a neon vest.

Fort Benning Spokesman Ben Garrett said the incident is being investigated by military police and brigade commanders.

A Fort Benning spokesperson released the following statement regarding the incident:

"We are aware of an alleged assault by a Drill Sergeant against a member of a training unit. Military Police and the Brigade Command are investigating the incident and the Drill Sergeant has been suspended pending the outcome.

