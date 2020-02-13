A line of thunderstorms works through southwest Georgia mid morning to the afternoon west to east. Some showers may proced it and on and off rain in the afternoon. Mild to muggy and breezy otherwise with highs in the middle 70s. Cooler overnight and clearing skies Valentines Day. Frosty start to he weekend warms in to the mid 60s. Shower chances return Sunday. Linger into the early portion of next week. Highs respond back into the lower 70s.