DA: Multiple Cook Co. men sentenced, some banished

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Several Cook County men were sentenced for various crimes and some were not only banished from the county but also several surrounding counties, according to Dick Perryman, Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney.
Below is a breakdown of those sentenced from the district attorney’s office:
- McKenzie Rockmore, 34, pleaded guilty to shooting his then-wife in January 2019. Rockmore was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 16 years to be served in the Georgia prison system. Rockmore is banished from 14 South Georgia counties including Cook, Berrien, Lanier, Atkinson and Clinch. He must also take domestic violence classes, do community service work and will be subject to a curfew.
- Michael Greene, 40, pleaded guilty to child molestation. Greene was sentenced to 20 years, with the first five years to be served in prison. Greene will also be subject to strict curfew and sex offender conditions of probation, including sex offender treatment classes, monitoring of any internet use, no contact with any minor children, keeping a driving log and taking lie detector tests. Greene will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
- Antonio Stewart, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Stewart was sentenced to 25 years, with the first five years to be served in prison. Stewart is also banished from 14 South Georgia counties including Cook, Berrien, Lanier, Atkinson and Clinch.
- Joe McDonald, 31, pleaded guilty to sending unwanted, sexually explicit pictures to a 15-year-old girl. McDonald was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 12 months in custody at the Georgia Department of Corrections. McDonald will be subjected to sex offender conditions during his probation and also banished from 14 South Georgia counties including Cook, Berrien, Lanier, Atkinson and Clinch. McDonald is also barred from using the internet or any social media during the first 10 years of his probation and will be under a curfew.
“I am proud to see these men sent away to prison and banished for their crimes," Perryman said. “It is only through our work with folks like Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and local agencies like the Adel Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Lenox Police Department and Cecil Police Department, that we are able to achieve good results on cases. It is my goal to do everything we can to protect the citizens of this circuit and bring those to justice who would harm others. Individuals must be held accountable for their actions in breaking the law. My staff of prosecutors did a great job in working these cases and I, therefore, must recognize and thank Rebekah Ditto, Jason Cain, Allen Lawson, Annika Register, Byron Watson and Jennifer Rue Smith for all their work.”
