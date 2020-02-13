DA: Multiple Cook Co. men sentenced, some banished

“I am proud to see these men sent away to prison and banished for their crimes," Perryman said. “It is only through our work with folks like Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and local agencies like the Adel Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Lenox Police Department and Cecil Police Department, that we are able to achieve good results on cases. It is my goal to do everything we can to protect the citizens of this circuit and bring those to justice who would harm others. Individuals must be held accountable for their actions in breaking the law. My staff of prosecutors did a great job in working these cases and I, therefore, must recognize and thank Rebekah Ditto, Jason Cain, Allen Lawson, Annika Register, Byron Watson and Jennifer Rue Smith for all their work.”