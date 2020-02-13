City approves municipal court closure for 10-weeks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Municipal Court will stop operating for 10 weeks, at the end of the month.
Judge Willie Weaver said the court needs the time to restructure.
Judge Weaver told City Commissioners the 10-week closure will suspend almost all court proceedings for more than two months.
Judge Weaver said the court handles traffic cases and the closure will give people more time to pay their tickets.
He said there are seven out of nine positions open right now.
Some of these are due to the investigation into the misappropriation of funds back in January.
The GBI is looking into accusations that traffic tickets were being fixed within the municipal court.
The office would use the 10-week break to hire and train new employees.
“We will be required to reschedule some cases based upon the closing of the court. That won’t be a big deal. We have approximately 800 cases that will have to be rescheduled, but that doesn’t really hurt us. It will just give citizens more time to pay their fines,” said Weaver.
Judge Weaver said day-to-day operations will continue.
He said they’ll still take checks for tickets and clearing payments.
He also said none of the normal operations will stop, they just won’t have court proceedings.
The court will start the 10-week closure on February 24.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.