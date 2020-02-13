Cairo students attend business panel during College and Career Week

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Cairo High School got a taste of what their future could hold.
This week was the school’s College and Career Week.
They had different opportunities to learn about businesses they can work for in Cairo and South Georgia.
On Wednesday, students attended a business panel where they had the chance to hear what it takes to work for one of these businesses.
“Everybody was a high school senior, junior or sophomore at some point in their career. And it’s important for them to know now what are some of the things that they need to be working on. Their soft skills as well as having the integrity. The integrity is what corporations are looking for in future hires,” explained Juliet Gipson, an HR representative from the Cairo Walmart.
The students will also attend a job fair where they will have the opportunity to take a closer look at each business and talk to their employees.
