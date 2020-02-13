Bugged by an ex? Name a roach after them

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re still feeling bugged by your ex-lover this Valentine’s Day, this is the perfect event for you.
Chehaw is hosting its “Bugs and Disses” event.
For a $3 donation, you can name a roach after an ex, or maybe a coworker you don’t like, or even after the person you love.
You can then watch the roach be fed to an animal at the zoo.
“You might need a little catharsis because you have someone at work who is super annoying, they always take the last cookie and don’t tell anybody. Or maybe you have an ex who kept your hoodie or took your box of CDs, so we have a great way to get back at them. You can name a cockroach after them,” said Director of Education, Jackie Entz.
You can watch on Facebook Live or at the zoo in person.
Chehaw does want to remind everyone this is all in good fun and they will not say any last names, just firsts.
They say absolutely no bullying is allowed.
You can register here.
