Baked with love: Albany bakery to host family-fun Valentine’s Day event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business owner is hosting a special class on Valentine’s Day and children and their families can enjoy spending time together by becoming a baker for a day.
Called “A Night Out with Mrs. Q,” children will put on their baker’s apron and decorate a six-inch cake.
“Icing a cake, that is the main thing because that is the hardest part of decorating. So getting the icing on smooth. But we are just going to make it fun and make sure that they enjoy themselves,” Quinetta Hall, owner of Q’s Cakes, said.
Also known as “Mrs. Q,” Hall said the staff has been preparing for this event for months.
Hall said she wants children to be able to use their imagination.
She also said she loves teaching children.
“It is our next generation coming up. It is really important that we take care of our kids and make them feel loved as well,” said Hall.
Hall said she encourages anyone with children to come to the cake class.
Participants will not only decorate a cake, but they will also have the chance to win prizes.
“We want to grow them up, get them to understand what Valentine’s Day is all about. It is all about loving everybody, not just adults," Hall said.
