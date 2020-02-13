Artist returns to canvas after death of Kobe Bryant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The death of Kobe Bryant took a Wiregrass artist back to the canvas.
Tyler McGowan of Enterprise has spent eight days marking small dots to create a drawing to commemorate the basketball icon, his daughter, and the other seven victims of a helicopter crash.
The helicopter went down in foggy conditions on the hills of Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.
The artist says returning to his passion for drawing was the only way he knew to cope with the pain of losing Bryant who he'd watched play basketball for 20 years.
“I was down for like two days but, I was like how can I erase this pain that I’m going through how can I get over, so I picked up a pen again and I picked up a pencil and this is what I created,” says McGowan.
McGowan hopes to be finished with his drawing before the public celebration of Bryant and his daughter, GiGi on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
