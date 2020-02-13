Americus mayor speaks out about naming of new high school

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Americus Mayor Barry Blount presented the Sumter County Board of Education a resolution the city council passed in January.
The resolution requests the board reconsider naming the new high school Sumter County High School.
“We, as city council, just felt like that because of the rich history and tradition that Americus High School has had, we felt like it would be wrong to drop the name Americus from the new high school," said Blount.
Blount pointed out that 43 percent of the property tax revenue to fund schools comes from Americus. He also said around 55 percent of the entire population of the county lives within the city limits.
“We feel like we make a big investment in the county school system from our citizens with those property taxes,” said Blount.
In 2004, the old Sumter High School and Americus High School merged and formed the current Americus-Sumter High School.
Blount said it would be wrong to just drop Americus from the school name.
“For the last 16 years, you’ve had people graduating from Americus-Sumter and once Americus goes away from the name, then those graduates from Americus-Sumter won’t have any association with the school. It’ll just be named Sumter. And not to mention those of who graduated Americus High, we won’t have a school to call our alma mater,” Blount said.
The Sumter County Board of Education will meet Thursday night for its regular meeting.
The board is expected to revisit the name for the new high school then.
