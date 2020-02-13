Albany neighborhood getting new speed tables

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Take caution if you’re driving down Edgewater Drive.
Portions of the roads are closed off for road construction.
Albany city leaders are installing three speed tables.
They are replacing the former speed bumps that were on the road.
Sam Shugart lives on the road and believes the speed tables are needed.
“Absolutely, I’ve seen cars doing probably upwards of 40 and 50 miles an hour around the lake, just flying. I think it’s needed. The old speed bumps, the rubber speed bumps, were a maintenance nightmare,” said Shugart.
Shugart believes the new speed tables will be more of a permanent solution. He said hundreds of people walk, drive or bike on the road around Lake Loretta, including children.
Construction on the speed tables is still ongoing.
City leaders said construction should last several days.
