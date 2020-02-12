VSU students shocked after dean arrested in child porn sting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Valdosta State University (VSU) are in shock after a dean was arrested in a child pornography sting.
College of Science and Mathematics Dean Keith Walters is now in the Lowndes County Jail. He was arrested with 13 other men in the sting, “Operation Broken Arrow.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said this operation was done over four days in Valdosta.
One student at the university said he would feel betrayed if this was the dean of his college.
“I would be kind of insulted because we trust the heads of our departments for a bunch of things. We trust them to help us get through college and most of them, they’re there for you if you need them, you can go ask them,” said Austin Ryle, a student at VSU.
Walters was placed on immediate administrative leave and his listing as dean on the university’s website has been removed.
