Valdosta school board re-votes on Rodemaker’s position as coach

Valdosta school board re-votes on Rodemaker’s position as coach
Alan Rodemaker
By WALB News Team | February 11, 2020 at 9:37 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 9:43 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City School Board has taken a revote after a controversial decision to release Alan Rodemaker as the Valdosta High School Wildcats’ head football coach.

The Valdosta City School Board met Tuesday to reconsider its decision on Rodemaker’s contract.

In a five to four vote, the school board decided again not to renew his contract as coach.

Tonight's Valdosta City School's Board meeting. They'll reconsider their vote to release Alan Rodemaker as head football coach.

Posted by Paige Dauer WALB on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

In late January, the school board voted to release Rodemaker from his contract in a 5-4 vote.

Later, Rodemaker told WALB that despite the chaos, he still wants to be the Wildcats’ head coach.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.