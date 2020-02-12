Valdosta school board re-votes on Rodemaker’s position as coach

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City School Board has taken a revote after a controversial decision to release Alan Rodemaker as the Valdosta High School Wildcats’ head football coach.
The Valdosta City School Board met Tuesday to reconsider its decision on Rodemaker’s contract.
In a five to four vote, the school board decided again not to renew his contract as coach.
In late January, the school board voted to release Rodemaker from his contract in a 5-4 vote.
Later, Rodemaker told WALB that despite the chaos, he still wants to be the Wildcats’ head coach.
