Areas of morning fog, then near-record warmth this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are on the rise overnight. Showers and thunderstorms arrive mid-morning to the afternoon west to east, An isolated thunderstorms could turn severe. We are under a marginal risk for severe storms with the primary threat being damaging wind gust at a 5% chance. Cooler and drier Valentine’s Day and Saturday. Warmer with slight rain chances returning Sunday and President’s Day.