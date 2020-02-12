No decision made on Chehaw Park Authority during Lee Co. Commission meeting

By Bobby Poitevint | February 11, 2020 at 11:01 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 11:56 PM

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw Park leadership hoped for more involvement from Lee County commissioners when it came to the park, but the commission didn’t make a decision at Tuesday’s meeting.

Chehaw Park Authority members wanted to make some changes to the structure of the authority ahead of the legislative session. They wanted Lee County commissioners to appoint a representative to the authority.

However, commissioners made no decision on the Chehaw Park Authority Tuesday night.

Mary Ligon is the chair for the Chehaw Park Authority.

“I’m disappointed that they didn’t vote to participate in this way by an appointment to the Chehaw Park Authority, but we will still continue to work together. That doesn’t change anything,” said Mary Ligon, the chair for the Chehaw Park Authority.

Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said no decision will be made until the City of Albany resolves its differences regarding this local legislation.

The Albany City Commission made a split vote on the decision Tuesday.

Mathis said Lee County will continue to be fully supportive of Chehaw.

