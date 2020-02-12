N. Fla. looks to extend streak vs Jacksonville

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 62 percent of North Florida's scoring this season. For Jacksonville, David Bell, Destin Barnes, Aamahne Santos and DeAnthony McCallum have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Jacksonville scoring, including 68 percent of the team's points over its last five games.