MCLB welcomes special guest from the Pentagon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) in Albany hosted a special guest Tuesday, all the way from the Pentagon.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Sean Burke was there to learn about the base’s sustainability efforts.
Burke was touring different facilities this week. He’s focusing on sustainability and innovative ways to maintain the different fleets for both the Marine Corps and the Navy.
Burke toured the different installations on the base. He said he’s impressed with the way MCLB has been supporting the fleets in Albany.
Burke said he’s looking to see new ways bases are using technology, information, production and even the ways the machines are stored.
“The available resources around the base, such as the paper plant and Georgia Power and leveraging those things that are available here to improve the way we are sustaining the base from an energy perspective here,” said Burke.
Burke said the base is doing a good job of thinking critically. Which he defines in this case as making do with what they have and using precious resources sustainably.
Burke is now heading to Blount Island Support Facility, another base, in Jacksonville.
