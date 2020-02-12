Lee Co. looks to build bridges with grant

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - New bridges could be in the works for some Lee County roads.
County leaders are applying for a Department of Community Affairs grant.
If approved, the grant would help with some transportation projects, including giving new life to bridges on New York and Oakland roads.
Officials said bridges on those roads were damaged by Hurricane Michael.
Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk said the grant will be submitted Wednesday. He said they expect to know if they were approved for the grant sometime in August.
