Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a retired North Carolina physician to be the next U.S. ambassador to Canada. News outlets report Dr. Aldona Wos has been tapped to fill the role vacated by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft. Wos has served on the President's Commission on White House Fellowships and was the ambassador to Estonia under former President George W. Bush. She has also served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. She has donated thousands of dollars to Republican candidates and causes and is married to a major GOP donor. Wos must be confirmed by the Senate.