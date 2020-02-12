IQVIA: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16 million.
The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.74 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.
The clinical testing company posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.84 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $191 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.09 billion.
IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.78 billion to $12 billion.
IQVIA shares have climbed roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 25% in the last 12 months.
