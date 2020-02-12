Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitchers and catchers have reported for spring training in Sarasota, Florida, In their second year together, general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde hope there is more talent on the team than there was a year ago when the Orioles lost 108 games. The team has 67 players on their spring roster, and many candidates for the starting rotation. Elias said that the team is still looking for additional candidates for the starting rotation. The Orioles claimed infielder Ramon Urias on waivers from St. Louis and outrighted infielder Pat Valaika to their Norfolk roster.