Female firefighter making history in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A 20-year-old woman is making history at the Claxton Fire Department.
Kaylee Crosby is only the second female firefighter to serve and she is also the youngest.
Crosby has wanted to be a firefighter her entire life. Her dad was a firefighter and ever since she was younger she aspired to be just like him.
And now her dream is a reality. She’s now Claxton Fire Department’s youngest female firefighter in training. A feeling she says is like no other!
For now, Crosby is considered a support firefighter, she is able to help on lives scenes changing air packs, fill air tanks, and make sure trucks are ready for the next round.
She says even though she’s making history, she just loves getting out into the community and teaching people about fire safety and awareness.
“My dad always told me if you feel like you want to do something pray about it and the Lord will give you your answer, and I feel like the Lord gave me my answer to be on the fire department so that’s why I’m here. Yeah I might not be able to do some of the things they do but I’m going to try my best to do them anyways so I tell them not to treat me like any female, just treat me like who I am,” she said.
Chief Jason Stone works side-by-side with Crosby describing her as a hard worker and huge asset to the department.
“Whether it’s you know, coming into the station or going to events, she’s there she’s right there so she’s a big part of our department and big part of our community,” he said.
Crosby is still in training and should receive her Firefighter 1 Certificate in the next few months by August. At that time she will be able to help fight live fires.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.