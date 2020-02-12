5 in custody after stolen car from Albany found in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Five people are in custody in Macon after they were found in a stolen car from Albany.
Deputies responded to a hotel in Macon regarding two stolen cars, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
After patrolling the area, deputies spotted a red Ford Escape, which was reported stolen in Albany, and a silver Infiniti, which was stolen at a Macon convenience store.
The suspects attempted to run after ignoring commands from deputies, according to an incident report.
The suspects, all from Albany, were identified as:
- Deuntra Ayers, 20
- Kalongki Chapman, 20
- Demarcious Johnson, 17
Two juveniles, both 15-years-old, were also arrested.
While searching the vehicles, deputies found three handguns, including one Chapman dropped during the arrest, the report stated.
One of the handguns was stolen from Albany and another one was stolen from Texas, according to law enforcement.
Chapman was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property.
Ayers and Johnson were charged with theft by taking and theft receiving stolen property.
A female juvenile was taken to the RYDC in Macon and the male juvenile was taken to the RYDC in Cadwell.
Deputies said the incident is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.
