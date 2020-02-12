ChannelAdvisor: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ ChannelAdvisor Corp. (ECOM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.4 million.
The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 24 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.
The provider of cloud-based e-commerce services posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.5 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $3.5 million, or 12 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $130 million.
ChannelAdvisor shares have risen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.
