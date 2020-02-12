APD: 18-year-old sought in shooting, armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has issued arrest warrants for a man allegedly involved in a shooting, armed robbery and theft of a four-wheeler.
Warrants have been issued for Morjavious Calloway, 18. Warrants are for felony aggravated assault and felony theft by taking, according to APD.
APD initially posted on its Facebook page seeking information on two suspects, one of which was later identified as Calloway, in a robbery and shooting.
The four-wheeler was stolen at Southgate Park.
The shooting victim and his son were trying to sell the four-wheeler to the two men, according to APD. The first suspect eventually took off on the four-wheeler.
The two tried to find the suspect on the four-wheeler and found the second suspect on the 2400 block of MLK Jr. Drive. The victim was shot in both legs and his firearm was taken, police said.
Anyone with information on Calloway’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Albany Area Crime-Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
