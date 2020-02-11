Valdosta daycare operators charged after child assault

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On January 14, 2020 an incident involving a daycare worker and a child occurred at a daycare in the 200 block of North St. Augustine Road.
Approximately two weeks later, the incident was reported to Valdosta Police Department (VPD), which began an investigation.
The investigation revealed that a former female daycare employee had physically assaulted a two-year-old child who attended the daycare.
VPD found that Pamela Carter and Brent Carter were told of the incident involving the child and the worker, but did not notify the child’s parents or the proper authorities.
Pamela Carter was charged with felony False statement, felony tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor failure to report child abuse.
Brent Carter was charged with felony tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor failure to report child abuse.
Pamela Carter and Brent Carter were taken to the Lowndes County Jail for pending judicial proceedings.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the employee who physically assaulted the child. Once that person is located and taken into custody, an additional press release will be made by VPD.
The Valdosta Police Department has worked in tandem with Bright From The Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning in investigating issues with the daycare.
